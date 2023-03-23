Mint Explainer: India is preparing for 6G. So what?

If 5G networks are touted as low-latency networks, 6G will take this a step further. What does that mean? If you have live-streamed a cricket game or budget speech on your mobile or laptop and simultaneously watched it on TV, you will have noticed a mismatch in the footage on the two devices. This is due to lag, or delay, in data delivery on the 4G network. 5G networks are designed to reduce this latency at least 10-fold, according to Qualcomm.