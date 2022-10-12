Mint Explainer: India's dash to a clean energy future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to speedily transition to a future of clean energy, and Sunday's high-profile inauguration of the first solar village at Modhera in Gujarat was the latest instance of this ambition. The government is persuading and incentivizing the private sector to shape India's clean energy future and make it a sunrise sector, just like IT services after the 1991 economic reforms. The public sector has been called upon to join the cause too, with state-run giants such as NTPC Ltd and Coal India Ltd crafting solar plans. However, though India is taking rapid strides in renewables, its mass adoption remains a challenge.