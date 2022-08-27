Mint Explainer: India's defence industry is spreading its wings overseas5 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 02:01 PM IST
- New office of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in Malaysia can be a new beginning for expanding the footprint of defence exports
A leading defence PSU is opening its first office in a foreign country. Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has announced that it is opening an office in Malaysia. HAL is participating in a tender floated by Royal Malaysian Air Force for 18 fighter lead-in trainers (FLITs), for which it has fielded its fighter aircraft Tejas. HAL is hopeful of winning the tender. But that can't be the sole reason for it to set shop in Malaysia.