Mint Explainer: India's defence industry is spreading its wings overseas

Though the government has made policies favourable for the growth of private sector in defence exports, for obvious political reasons, no government will like to be seen incentivising the private sector beyond a limit. That leaves the government with the PSUs which are traditionally seen as slow and less efficient than the private sector, of course with exceptions. While indigenisation by itself will power exports as selected indigenised products can be exported, it may not be possible for PSUs to meet the lofty export target when they have indigenisation goals to meet too. India last year restructured 41 units under the Ordnance Factory Board into seven. This will increase efficiency and accountability and more steps in that direction are needed.