Mint Explainer: India's road to becoming a higher education hub5 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 03:22 PM IST
- National Education Policy seeks a radical overhaul, making it flexible and skills-based.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed a four-year honours degree, in sync with the blueprint for higher education outlined by the new National Education Policy (NEP). It may kick off an overhaul of higher education in the country, with a focus on skills and multidisciplinary education. NEP seeks to build a flexible higher education ecosystem that encourages students to learn at their own pace, instead of finishing graduation in three or four years at one go. That would need a radical shift in the mindset of Indians. The NEP says it will make India a Vishwa Guru - a global leader -- in education in collaboration with some of the world’s best institutions.