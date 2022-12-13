Mint Explainer: India's road to becoming a higher education hub

Remember how IIMs struggled to convince Indians that it pays to have work experience before an MBA programme? The best and the brightest talent from India’s top colleges would appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) without any work experience; so IIMs would mostly have fresh graduates on their campuses. Things have changed gradually, and now about half of the batch size at IIMs has some work experience. Now, the same challenge will confront the Indian government and our top colleges. Convincing Indians that graduation too doesn’t have to be completed at one go but piecemeal to maximize the utility from the degree will take some years of effort.

