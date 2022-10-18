Mint Explainer: India's uphill battle to bring down air pollution5 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 04:11 PM IST
- As India pumps up manufacturing, its air pollution levels are likely to soar.
As winter approaches, air quality in North India plunges, leaving people gasping for breath. After late rains flushed the air clean in early October, air quality index (AQI) has declined ahead of Diwali. However, air pollution is not just seasonal; it is one of India’s biggest problems, for now and for the future. Worryingly, India – a services-driven economy – has some of world’s most air-polluted cities at a relatively early stage of its manufacturing evolution. As India expands its manufacturing, the problem will only rise exponentially.