Mint Explainer: India's uphill battle to bring down air pollution

Take the example of Vietnam, which has doubled the share of manufacturing as a share of GDP over the past two decades (India’s manufacturing growth was just over 15% during this period). However, it it has paid a price for this rapid industralization. According to the World Bank, Vietnam has been the world's fastest-growing greenhouse emitter over the past two decades. In India, the problem can be exponentially greater, given its size and population. Remember, India, defying global trends, became a services-led economy without becoming a manufacturing tiger first.