Mint Explainer: Is the launch of MG’s Comet a turning point for two-door cars in India?3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:24 AM IST
- The success or failure of MG’s new EV will reveal if India finally ready for practical, affordable city cars with two doors and zero frills
Outside the extreme top end, two-door cars don’t have many takers in India. At least that’s what traditional wisdom says. The highly practical, no-nonsense Indian buyer wants maximum bang for his/her buck — a big engine, large boot, loud music system and as many bells and whistles as possible. Four-door cars are a given and getting rid of two would be anathema. Right?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×