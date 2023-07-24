Opinion
Mint Explainer: Israel’s constitutional crisis comes to a head
Summary
- The country’s parliament is set to vote on the first of a clutch of controversial bills that aim to reduce the power of the judiciary
Israel convulsed with protests this weekend as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government looked set to push for a vote on key constitutional bills. The proposals, which seek to reduce the power of the judiciary, have proved immensely controversial. A vote on the first of these bills is expected to take place on Monday. Mint delves into the crisis.
