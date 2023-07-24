Mint Explainer: Israel’s constitutional crisis comes to a head

Israel convulsed with protests this weekend as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government looked set to push for a vote on key constitutional bills. The proposals, which seek to reduce the power of the judiciary, have proved immensely controversial. A vote on the first of these bills is expected to take place on Monday. Mint delves into the crisis.
- In January 2023, Israel’s justice minister unveiled a series of contentious judicial 'reform' recommendations. The proposals have since sparked intense debate as they aim to curtail the power of Israel's judiciary. One of the major changes would give the country's parliament, the Knesset, the power to override judicial verdicts with a simple majority vote. Another proposal seeks to limit the judiciary's power to review Israel's Basic Laws, which serve as a quasi-constitution
- The proposals also aim to change the process by which Israel selects its judges. Currently, a committee comprising legal experts and politicians is responsible for choosing judges. Under the proposed changes by Netanyahu, elected officials would gain greater influence within this committee, enhancing their capacity to appoint judges aligned with their preferences.
- For over seven months, Israel has seen widespread protests against these proposed changes. Prominent voices in Israel’s technology and business industry and military have pushed back against the government. Some have argued that the ongoing political turmoil has hamstrung the country’s vibrant tech ecosystem as investors have watched the escalating crisis with increasing disquiet. Some military reservists have also threatened to stop showing up for duty. Even America, one of Israel’s principal diplomatic allies, has voiced concern.
- In March, the Israeli government decided to shelve the legislative overhaul to hold talks with other groups. However, these talks failed in June, which led the ruling coalition to push ahead on the bills.
- On Monday, the Knesset is expected to vote on the first of these reform bills, which would take away the top court’s power to strike down legislation if it does not meet the test of “reasonableness". This could set the stage for a confrontation between parliament and the courts. As things stand, the odds are that the ruling coalition will succeed in passing this bill, given its slim majority in the Knesset.
- The crisis has put the fault-lines in Israel’s society under the spotlight. Netanyahu’s coalition of conservatives and orthodox religious parties is fighting to reduce the powers of the judiciary, which it sees as a bastion of the liberal and secular establishment.
- As the power of religious parties grows and the social complexion of the country changes, groups are clashing in the streets and in the Knesset to define Israel’s future.
