Mint Explainer: Jan Vishwas amendment bill returns to Parliament
Summary
- The bill proposes to, among other things, decriminalise minor offences by amending 181 provisions across 42 Acts that are administered by no less than 19 ministries
New Delhi: The union government is pushing through its legislative agenda in the monsoon session of Parliament despite the frequent disruptions from Opposition parties over the violence in Manipur. The government introduced six bills and passed one in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and more are likely to be introduced in the coming days.
