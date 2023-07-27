Mint Explainer: Jan Vishwas amendment bill returns to Parliament

New Delhi: The union government is pushing through its legislative agenda in the monsoon session of Parliament despite the frequent disruptions from Opposition parties over the violence in Manipur. The government introduced six bills and passed one in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and more are likely to be introduced in the coming days.

One of the key bills facing Parliamentary scrutiny is the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022. Mint takes a closer look at this key piece of legislation.

What are the goals of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022?

The bill aims to decriminalize minor offences by amending 181 provisions across 42 Acts (and administered by 19 ministries) pertaining agriculture, food, the postal service, railways, information technology and sectors.

It also aims to reduce the compliance burden on individuals and businesses to promote ease of doing business and reduce the huge backlog of court cases. Many of the provisions criminalising offences are antiquated and not relevant in present circumstances. These are being removed from the statutes and a penalty structure is being drawn up.

Several criminal provisions for minor offences are being dropped and replaced by monetary penalties. The bill also has a unique feature through which the minimum fine will increase by 10% every three years.

Why does the bill require amendments in 2023?

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill was initially introduced in the Lok Sabha by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on December 22, 2022.

It attracted strong opposition as it dealt with a limited set of laws. It was referred to a joint committee of parliament, which had detailed discussions with the ministries and departments concerned. The committee adopted its report in March 2023, and it was presented to the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. It then received approval from the union cabinet before making its way to parliament again.

What are some of the laws that the bill seeks to amend?

Laws it seeks to amend include the Boilers Act, Aadhaar Act, Legal Metrology Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Public Debt Act, Pharmacy Act, Cinematograph Act, Copyright Act, Patents Act, Environment (Protection) Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Trade Marks Act, Railways Act, Information Technology Act, Prevention of Money-laundering Act, Food Safety and Standards Act, Legal Metrology Act, and Factoring Regulation Act