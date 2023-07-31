Opinion
Mint Explainer: Jet Airways revival remains a distant dream
Summary
- The Jalan-Kalrock consortium is optimistic after the DGCA renewed the air-operator certificate of Jet Airways on 28 July. but the wider industry is not too hopeful of a revival due to issues around pending approvals in several courts and tribunals
More than two years after the Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s bid to revive India’s erstwhile full-service carrier Jet Airways was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, the implementation of the revival plan remains a distant dream. Mint explains the issue.
