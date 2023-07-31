Mint Explainer: Jet Airways revival remains a distant dream

More than two years after the Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s bid to revive India’s erstwhile full-service carrier Jet Airways was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, the implementation of the revival plan remains a distant dream. Mint explains the issue.

Air permit

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium said on 31 July that the civil-aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, renewed the air operator certificate of Jet Airways on 28 July. The regulator had granted the airline an air-operator permit on 20 May, 2022 and the airline planned to launch flights by October 2022. However, the launch is still awaited, and the air operator certificate expired on 19 May, 2023.

Team

Until April, the airline was led by chief-executive-designate Sanjiv Kapoor, who has now moved on to Saudia airlines in an advisory role. While Jet is yet to find a replacement for Kapoor, it recently announced the appointment of Capt Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the accountable manager for Jet Airways effective July 2023. Captain Dhillon has experience across diverse organisations such as the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI), SpiceJet, Royal Airways, Jet Airways, Oman Air and Nepal’s Himalaya Airlines.

Headwinds

In the latest legal development, the National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday deferred until 7 August its hearing of a plea filed by Jet Airways's lenders, led by State Bank of India, seeking to recover pending dues from the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

The lenders claim the consortium has not infused any money to repay creditors, while the consortium alleges the lenders have thwarted the transfer of ownership and challenged efforts to commence operations at the airline.

The lenders have also said that while NCLT has granted the consortium permission to take ownership of Jet Airways in January upon meeting specific conditions, it has failed to meet these conditions. On 5 July, the committee of creditors told the Supreme Court that it may be more prudent to wind up the airline, given that they have not been repaid and no funds have infused into it. On the other hand, the consortium said the committee of creditors has been preventing them from commencing operations even after obtaining all necessary permissions.

Revival hopes

Before suspending operations in April 2019, Jet Airways flew to over 65 destinations in India and worldwide with 124 narrow and wide-body aircraft, and the winning bidder remains optimistic about its revival. The consortium continues to maintain that it envisions a “well-capitalised" Jet Airways led by seasoned industry professionals. In its “new avatar", it says, the airline will be a “smart" full-service carrier with a two-class cabin configuration, including a business-class cabin and a new-generation economy class.

“The Jalan and Kalrock Consortium remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's success. JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks," the consortium said after the airline’s air permit was renewed. Despite this optimism, the aviation industry is not too hopeful of a revival due to issues around pending approvals in several courts and tribunals.