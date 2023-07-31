Mint Explainer: Jet Airways revival remains a distant dream

The lenders have also said that while NCLT has granted the consortium permission to take ownership of Jet Airways in January upon meeting specific conditions, it has failed to meet these conditions. On 5 July, the committee of creditors told the Supreme Court that it may be more prudent to wind up the airline, given that they have not been repaid and no funds have infused into it. On the other hand, the consortium said the committee of creditors has been preventing them from commencing operations even after obtaining all necessary permissions.