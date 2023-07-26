Mint Explainer: Key forest, biodiversity bills in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Despite frequent disruptions, the union government has lined up 31 bills to be passed in the monsoon session, including two key ones that deal with forests and biodiversity. While the Lok Sabha passed the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with a voice vote on Tuesday; environment minister Bhupendra Yadav is scheduled to move the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, which amends the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 in the Lok Sabha today. Mint takes a closer look at these two key pieces of legislation.

What’s in the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980?

The law, enacted to conserve India’s forests, requires entities to seek the prior permission of the union government for dereservation of forest land and for the use of forest land for other purposes. The government’s permission is also needed to lease forest land to private entities.

Why does it need amendments?

According to the government, new environmental challenges and policy priorities warrant amendments to the law. When the bill was introduced in Lok Sabha earlier this year, Yadav said that these priorities included achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Also, given the region’s security matrix, there is a need to fast-track strategic and security-related projects to ensure development of vital infrastructure, especially along international borders and areas affected by leftwing extremism.

Similarly, small establishments and habitations along public roads and railway lines also need to be given access and connectivity to main arterial roads and other public utilities. In addition, there is a need to increase forest cover, preserve biodiversity; and provide certain clarifications to prevent misinterpretation of the law.

What are the concerns around the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill?

Several state governments and civil society organisations have expressed reservations about the bill, saying it contravenes the Supreme Court’s 1996 judgment on preventing deforestation. Also, using forest land for national-security projects and giving exemptions for other projects, including zoos, may impact flora and fauna in those areas.

What is the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023?

The bill will amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, which aims to conserve biological diversity in India while ensuring its benefits are shared equitably. It seeks to promote ease of doing business in the biodiversity sector and decriminalises biodiversity offences.

Why has it faced criticism?

The amendments to the bill have been criticised for allegedly allowing excessive exploitation of the country’s biodiversity resources. A joint parliamentary committee (JPC) deliberating on the bill also received strong objections from state biodiversity boards (SBBs), which pointed out that the proposed amendment leaves several loopholes in the law. It has also been criticised for exempting practitioners of ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy from sharing their benefits with local communities. States have also claimed that the legislation is prone to misuse.

What does the government say?

According to the government, the bill will ensure that tribes and vulnerable communities benefit from the proceeds of medicinal forest products. It says decriminalising certain activities will encourage ayurveda and promote ease of doing business. The government also says the amendments were drafted to address complaints by traditional Indian medicine practitioners, the seed sector, industry and researchers who felt the original act imposed a heavy compliance burden and made it hard to conduct collaborative research.