Opinion
Mint Explainer: Key forest, biodiversity bills in Lok Sabha
Summary
- What are the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill and the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, and why do they matter?
New Delhi: Despite frequent disruptions, the union government has lined up 31 bills to be passed in the monsoon session, including two key ones that deal with forests and biodiversity. While the Lok Sabha passed the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with a voice vote on Tuesday; environment minister Bhupendra Yadav is scheduled to move the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, which amends the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 in the Lok Sabha today. Mint takes a closer look at these two key pieces of legislation.
