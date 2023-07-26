Mint Explainer: Key forest, biodiversity bills in Lok Sabha

Why has it faced criticism?

The amendments to the bill have been criticised for allegedly allowing excessive exploitation of the country’s biodiversity resources. A joint parliamentary committee (JPC) deliberating on the bill also received strong objections from state biodiversity boards (SBBs), which pointed out that the proposed amendment leaves several loopholes in the law. It has also been criticised for exempting practitioners of ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy from sharing their benefits with local communities. States have also claimed that the legislation is prone to misuse.