Mint Explainer: Key takeaways from China's Party Congress

While Xi’s faction, which coalesced around him during his youth and time in China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, was the clear winner, former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao were the obvious losers. The world was gripped by images of China’s former leader Hu Jintao being led out of the Congress. While the official explanation was that the former leader was facing health problems, many have speculated that he was removed in a show of strength. Party elders, who play an important role in politics despite having moved on from key positions, typically continue to have a say in governing China. Xi has put a stop to this and has presided over the diminution of their authority.