Mint Explainer: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech
Summary
- The prime minister outlined the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and announced several new schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 77th Independence Day. From outlining the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since 2014 to announcing new schemes, Modi touched on a range of subjects in his address. Here are the key takeaways.