Mint Explainer: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 77th Independence Day. From outlining the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since 2014 to announcing new schemes, Modi touched on a range of subjects in his address. Here are the key takeaways.
- The union government will launch a 'Vishwakarma' scheme to support skilled workers and artisans including barbers, goldsmiths and others with a budgetary outlay of ₹13,000-15,000 crore. Modi said the government would launch the scheme in September. In the union budget for FY24, the government had announced it would offer financial assistance under the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) to support people from the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes (OBC), and other disadvantaged sections of society.
- Modi said the government would also launch a programme to train women to operate and repair drones. Under the scheme, the government will provide drones to thousands of women’s self-help groups, he said, adding that the government would also start making drone services available for agricultural work.
- The union government will also launch a new urban housing scheme, the prime minister said. "We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit families that live in cities but are living in rented houses, slums, chawls or unauthorised colonies. If they want to build their own houses, we will assist them with a relief in interest rates and loans from banks," he said. The current urban housing scheme, 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), will end in December 2024.
- The prime minister also highlighted the need for women-led development. He said: "The additional power of women-led development will take the country towards further progress. Today, India can proudly say that if any country in the world has the highest number of women pilots in civil aviation, it's our nation. Whether it's the progress of Chandrayaan or the moon missions, many women scientists are at the forefront."
- Modi said India will feature among the world’s top three economies in the next five years. He also said the coming five years will be crucial to achieving developed-nation status by 2047.
- He also staked claim to another term as prime minister, saying, "Next time, on the 15th of August, from this very Red Fort, I will present to you the achievements of the country, your capabilities, the progress made by you, the successes achieved with even greater self-confidence."
- He also said India will play a key role in the emerging, post-covid world order. "All interpretations of the geopolitical equation are changing, definitions are changing," he said.
- On the ongoing crisis in Manipur, Modi said that there have been reports of peace prevailing in the state over the past few days. "The people of Manipur have maintained peace in the past few days, and they should continue to foster that peace, as it is the path to resolution," he said.
- He also called for all-round development and said it was time to focus on regional aspirations. Noting that India is a diverse country, he said: "We have been a victim of imbalanced development. Some parts of our country have been victims of alienation. Now we must lay emphasis upon regional aspirations for balanced development."
