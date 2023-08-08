Mint Explainer: LPG price trend, impact on consumers and steps to curb the rise

What is the reason for the rise in LPG prices?

India imports more than 60% of its domestic LPG consumption requirement. Prices of LPG in the country are based on Saudi Contract Price (CP), the benchmark for international prices of LPG. In its response to the question in Parliament, the petroleum ministry said that during 2020-21 to 2022-23, the average Saudi CP went up from $415 per MT (metric tonne) to $712 per MT. The ministry, however, said that the increase in international prices was not fully passed on to retail consumers. Government data showed that during the period under review, LPG prices in the national capital rose by ₹359 from ₹744 to ₹1,103 per cylinder.