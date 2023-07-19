Opinion
Mint Explainer: Meta's LLaMa 2 is the joker in the generative-AI pack
Summary
- Meta claims its open-source alternative to ChatGPT and Bard requires “far less computing power and resources to test new approaches, validate others’ work, and explore new use cases”
The generative AI race just got hotter with Meta releasing the second version of its free open-source large language model, LLaMa 2, for research and commercial use, thus providing an alternative to the pricy proprietary LLMs sold by OpenAI like ChatGPT Plus and Google Bard while giving a boost to open source LLMs.
