Mint Explainer: Meta's LLaMa 2 is the joker in the generative-AI pack

A couple of months back, a Google employee had claimed in a leaked document accessed by Semianalysis that, “Open-source models are faster, more customizable, more private, and pound-for-pound more capable. They are doing things with $100 and 13B params (parameters) that we struggle with at $10M (million) and 540B (billion). And they are doing so in weeks, not months." The employee believes that people will not pay for a restricted model when free, unrestricted alternatives are comparable in quality. He opined that “giant models are slowing us down. In the long run, the best models are the ones which can be iterated upon quickly. We should make small variants more than an afterthought now that we know what is possible in the < 20B parameter regime".