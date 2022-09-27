Mint Explainer: National Logistics Policy, and the need for freight-smart cities

Seamless movement of goods, services and people is the bedrock of any developed economy. Without a vibrant logistics backbone, India too can’t aspire to be an economic superpower by 2047, and the Narendra Modi government recognizes that. About a year after unveiling the Gati Shakti programme for a holistic, integrated development of the country’s infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi has now unveiled the National Logistics Policy to provide an overarching vision for India’s logistics sector. It requires painstaking attention to detail, planning and execution. But remember, in recent decades, Indian cities — the economic nerve centres — have seen an explosion in unplanned growth, and it’ll be a big obstacle in crafting a logistics superstructure for the country. In the long run, India needs to focus on city logistics — still a developing concept globally – and build “freight-smart cities".