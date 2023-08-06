Mint Explainer: Over 8,000 Indians are in jail across 90 countries

The Ministry of External Affairs revealed last week that 8,330 Indians are in jail abroad (including undertrials). Mint looks into the issue.
The Ministry of External Affairs revealed last week that 8,330 Indians are in jail abroad (including undertrials). Mint looks into the issue.
- According to the MEA’s data, large numbers of these individuals are in jails in the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates holds 1,611 Indians, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1,461. Bahrain and Qatar also hold a large number of Indian citizens in jails.
- Nepal, China, Malaysia and Italy also have several Indians in their prisons.
- India, according to the MEA, has made considerable efforts to bring these citizens back. Apart from providing regular consular services, Indian missions maintain a panel of local lawyers in certain countries to assist Indian citizens who have been jailed. The Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) also offers financial assistance to Indians in distress overseas.
- “As per the available information shared by our Missions/Posts abroad, since 2014, a total of 4,597 Indian nationals have received pardon or reduction of their sentences by foreign governments due to sustained efforts by the Indian government through various channels," the MEA said in response to a question in Parliament.
- “India has signed the Transfer of Sentenced Persons Agreement with 31 countries. Under the TSP, Indian prisoners in foreign countries can be transferred to India to serve the remainder of their sentence and vice-versa," the foreign ministry added.
- New Delhi has also signed two multilateral conventions to facilitate the transfer of sentenced persons. From 2006 to 2022, “86 prisoners were transferred under Transfer of Sentenced Persons, which included 75 Indian prisoners transferred to India and 11 foreign prisoners transferred to their respective countries," the ministry said.
- India has signed extradition treaties with 50 countries and also has arrangements for extradition with another 12.
- According to the MEA’s data, large numbers of these individuals are in jails in the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates holds 1,611 Indians, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1,461. Bahrain and Qatar also hold a large number of Indian citizens in jails.
- Nepal, China, Malaysia and Italy also have several Indians in their prisons.
- India, according to the MEA, has made considerable efforts to bring these citizens back. Apart from providing regular consular services, Indian missions maintain a panel of local lawyers in certain countries to assist Indian citizens who have been jailed. The Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) also offers financial assistance to Indians in distress overseas.
- “As per the available information shared by our Missions/Posts abroad, since 2014, a total of 4,597 Indian nationals have received pardon or reduction of their sentences by foreign governments due to sustained efforts by the Indian government through various channels," the MEA said in response to a question in Parliament.
- “India has signed the Transfer of Sentenced Persons Agreement with 31 countries. Under the TSP, Indian prisoners in foreign countries can be transferred to India to serve the remainder of their sentence and vice-versa," the foreign ministry added.
- New Delhi has also signed two multilateral conventions to facilitate the transfer of sentenced persons. From 2006 to 2022, “86 prisoners were transferred under Transfer of Sentenced Persons, which included 75 Indian prisoners transferred to India and 11 foreign prisoners transferred to their respective countries," the ministry said.
- India has signed extradition treaties with 50 countries and also has arrangements for extradition with another 12.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.