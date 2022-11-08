Mint Explainer: Pakistan's plunge into crisis after attack on Imran Khan4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 03:37 PM IST
- The bid on Imran Khan's life will only widen the gulf between the Pakistan government and the opposition at a time of crisis.
On November 3, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at a political rally in the city of Wazirabad. While Khan escaped with some injuries, he has accused the incumbent Pakistani government run by political rival Shahbaz Sharif of ordering his assassination. While the administration has hotly denied Khan’s allegations, the shooting marks a dangerous deterioration in Pakistan’s politics at a time of crisis.