Mint Explainer: Pakistan's plunge into crisis after attack on Imran Khan

Ever since losing office in April 2022, Imran Khan has been a thorn in the side of the incumbent government. He has criticized the administration for its inability to deal with Pakistan’s economy crisis, rampant inflation and a devastating flood that is said to have submerged a third of the country. Khan was participating in a protest march with his supporters when a gunman opened fire on the former prime minister and his entourage. One of Khan’s supporters was killed while he was reportedly hit in the leg with three bullets. The gunman argued that he believed Imran Khan was misleading the people and chose to try and assassinate the leader.