Mint Explainer: Pakistan's power crisis has echoes elsewhere

The recent blackout across Pakistan is a reminder of the enormous energy crisis confronting Islamabad. Pakistan, which is on the edge of bankruptcy, must focus on energy conservation and urgent power sector reforms. But an energy crisis doesn’t confront Pakistan alone. It afflicts other South Asian nations including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, damaging their economic prospects. A fast-growing India too can’t afford to be complacent, as the acute power shortage in April last year demonstrated, more so as it competes with coal and natural-gas rich Asean countries like Vietnam and Indonesia to gain from China’s decline and emerge as a manufacturing hub. India is likely to witness the world’s biggest rise in energy demand this decade, says the International Energy Agency.