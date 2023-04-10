Mint Explainer: Parties milk Amul-vs-Nandini controversy for Karnataka elections

“You have already stolen banks, ports and airports from Kannadigas. Are you trying to steal Nandini (KMF) from us?" Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked in a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy voiced his concern about how Amul’s entry would affect KMF’s business and the livelihood of thousands of dairy farmers in the state. He added that it is an accepted practice for state co-operatives to not enter other states that have their own co-operatives. Nandini, he said, had not forayed into Gujarat for the same reason.