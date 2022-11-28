Mint Explainer: Qatar, Fifa, and the unfinished task of reforms4 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 10:54 AM IST
- The World Cup soccer host nation, as well as its apex body, needs to do more.
Like most monarchies, Qatar’s Al Thani regime too wants to project a progressive face to the world. It may be a tiny – smaller than Connecticut or Puerto Rico – but the country has ambitions of being an influential global voice. Qatar's Al Jazeera television network was perhaps an attempt to do just that, with some measure of success. The soccer World Cup too was intended to showcase Qatar's prowess, helping it become a magnet for skilled talent and diversify beyond oil and natural gas. It has not quite gone to plan so far. In fact, the World Cup has put the spotlight on the country’s human rights records, and on Fifa’s chequered past as well. Qatar now needs Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, et al. to play sublime football to make this world cup only about soccer.