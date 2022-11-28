Mint Explainer: Qatar, Fifa, and the unfinished task of reforms

Immigrants make up 85% of the population of about three million of Qatar, a rich and tiny Arab country blessed with oil and natural gas. However, they do not enjoy the same rights and social welfare benefits of native Qataris. Migrants remain tied to their employers, and leaving employment without permission is prohibited. There have also been concerns about the conditions of workers who built the massive infrastructure for the world cup. The country has made attempts towards reform, granting in 2021 greater rights to immigrants, from minimum daily wage to restricting outdoor work during summers and reducing employers' control over workers. There was perhaps no better way to showcase its liberal agenda than hosting the soccer world cup, the world's biggest sporting spectacle. However, global media has also used the opportunity to reveal Qatar's human rights practices to the world. The political reforms have been too recent – coming just before the world cup – to convince sceptics that Qatar indeed is dismantling discriminatory practices.