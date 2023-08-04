Mint Explainer: QR codes or barcodes now mandatory for top 300 medicines
Summary
- The rule, which came into effect on 1 August, is aimed at ensuring medicine quality and improving patient health and safety
The union health ministry has mandated compulsory quick response (QR) codes or barcodes on the packaging of 300 lifesaving drugs that fall under Schedule H, which means they require a prescription. Some of the commonly used ones are Allegra, Augmentin, Shelcal, Azythral, Calpol, Dolo, Fabiflu, Meftal Spas, Montair and Pan D.