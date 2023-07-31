Opinion
Mint Explainer: Quran burnings spark a diplomatic crisis
Summary
- Political tensions between Nordic countries and Muslim-majority nations have spiked since protestors in Sweden and Denmark burned copies of the Quran in front of mosques and embassies
Swden and Denmark are at the centre of a growing diplomatic storm. Political tensions have ratcheted up since protestors in the two countries burned copies of the Quran in front of mosques and the embassies of major Muslim-majority nations. Mint explains the controversy.
