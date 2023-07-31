Hello User
Mint Explainer: Quran burnings spark a diplomatic crisis

Mint Explainer: Quran burnings spark a diplomatic crisis

31 Jul 2023

  • Political tensions between Nordic countries and Muslim-majority nations have spiked since protestors in Sweden and Denmark burned copies of the Quran in front of mosques and embassies

A man burns an image of the Swedish flag during a protest in Tehran after the Nordic nation allowed an Iraqi man to burn a copy of the Quran (Photo: AP)

Swden and Denmark are at the centre of a growing diplomatic storm. Political tensions have ratcheted up since protestors in the two countries burned copies of the Quran in front of mosques and the embassies of major Muslim-majority nations. Mint explains the controversy.

Swden and Denmark are at the centre of a growing diplomatic storm. Political tensions have ratcheted up since protestors in the two countries burned copies of the Quran in front of mosques and the embassies of major Muslim-majority nations. Mint explains the controversy.

  • On June 28 Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee living in Sweden, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Stockholm Central Mosque. The incident triggered protests as a slew of Muslim-majority countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and the UAE condemned the incident. Several summoned Swedish diplomats in their capitals for a dressing down.
  • That wasn’t the end of the matter. In July, Momika announced plans to burn a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm. Swedish authorities allowed the protests to take place, given its established protections for freedom of expression.
  • In response, incensed crowds in Iraq stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad. The government also expelled Sweden’s envoy and recalled its ambassador in Stockholm. A copy of the Quran was eventually not burnt during Momika’s protest.
  • This was followed by a protest in Copenhagen, where a Danish political group burned copies of the Quran in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies, triggering another round of condemnations.
  • While the two Nordic governments have been at pains to point out that such protests are covered under their guarantees for freedom of expression, their arguments have found few takers in Muslim-majority countries. “Granting permission under the pretext of freedom of expression is viewed as provocative and contrary to international covenants and norms, which emphasise respect for religions and beliefs," said the office of Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, the prime minister of Iraq.
  • This isn’t the first time such a spat has taken place. The depiction of Prophet Muhammad in a Danish paper in 2005 sparked an intense diplomatic row with Muslim-majority countries, led to attacks on Western embassies across the Middle East, and a boycott campaign against Denmark.
  • The latest incidents have forced Nordic governments, and the wider Western world, to re-examine questions of free speech and its limits. Some reports indicate that Sweden and Denmark are considering measures that would restrict the desecration of holy books.

31 Jul 2023
