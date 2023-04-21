Mint Explainer: Rajasthan has made healthcare a right. Now comes the hard part

Rajasthan’s rights-based healthcare legislation represents a huge step forward after the National Health Policy 2017 tip-toed around the question of making health a fundamental right. The first major concern it raised was whether the union government should implement such a law, given that health is a state subject. The second question was whether such a law should limit itself to public health, which Assam’s legislation largely did, or expand it to all healthcare. Another major concern was whether the health infrastructure was robust enough to justify making healthcare a justifiable right – shouldn’t the state first invest in building capacity before making healthcare a right? On the other hand, without such a law, the state might never overhaul the healthcare system, it was argued.