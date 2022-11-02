Mint Explainer: Russia’s U-turn on Black Sea grain deal3 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 05:29 PM IST
- The deal made it possible for around 3 million tonnes of goods to reach global markets and ease burden on developing countries.
In a dramatic series of events, Russia pulled out of its accord on Saturday with Turkey, the United Nations and Ukraine to allow shipments of grain only to resume participation on Tuesday. Moscow’s decisions roiled global agricultural markets and sparked fears of another spell of food inflation. Mint breaks down the developments in the deal.