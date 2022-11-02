Mint Explainer: Russia’s U-turn on Black Sea grain deal

When the deal was signed, the Ukraine war seemed like it was moving towards a stalemate. However, the fighting in Ukraine has worsened considerably since then. Ukrainian troops have inflicted heavy defeats on Russia. Civilian infrastructure has been targeted both by Moscow and to a lesser extent by Ukraine. The deal represented the only gesture of goodwill in an increasingly bitter conflict. On 29 October, Moscow pulled out of the deal, leaving its future uncertain. Russia said that drone attacks on its Black Sea fleets had forced its withdrawal from the deal. The UN, Turkey and Ukraine are now scrambling to keep the deal alive. According to some media reports, ships left Ukrainian ports on Monday without interception.

