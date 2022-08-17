Mint Explainer: Startup helps army make a quantum leap in secure comms

For two parties to communicate securely, QKD produces a shared random key which is used to encrypt and decrypt messages. QKD encodes each bit of the key on a single photon, a particle of light, transmitted through optical fiber. If a third party tries to eavesdrop, it must measure the key in some way. Any attempt to measure the photons alters their encoding. And that alters the key, alerting the two parties to the anomaly.

