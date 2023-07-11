Opinion
Mint Explainer: Sweden set to join NATO after Turkey backs off
Summary
- Why did Erdogan block Sweden’s entry into NATO for months, and what does its inclusion mean for the alliance?
The path has finally been cleared for Sweden to become the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Turkey, a key member of the military alliance, had for a while blocked Sweden’s inclusion in NATO. Mint breaks down the development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×