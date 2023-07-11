Mint Explainer: Sweden set to join NATO after Turkey backs off

The path has finally been cleared for Sweden to become the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Turkey, a key member of the military alliance, had for a while blocked Sweden’s inclusion in NATO. Mint breaks down the development.
- On July 10, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Sweden would join the Alliance as its 32nd member. Just a few months ago, Finland joined the military alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- While both countries have stayed away from NATO for decades, given their physical proximity to Russia, the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has upended this decades-long strategic calculus.
- Both sides announced their intention to join the alliance. However, the 30 existing members would have to approve their inclusion. This proved troublesome for both countries, given that Turkey, a member of NATO since the 1950s, seemed determined to extract concessions in exchange.
- While Turkey eventually allowed Finland to join NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed Sweden had not done enough to combat within their borders the activities of Kurdish groups he has accused of terrorist activities.
- Sweden then amended its constitution and “significantly expanded its counter-terrorism cooperation against" the PKK, a Kurdish militant organisation. It also agreed to resume arms exports to Turkey and to work closely with the Turkish government on security and counter-terrorism.
- For a time, it seemed that Erdogan was also determined to force the EU to restart talks on Turkey’s inclusion in the European Union. However, European leaders were quick to declare that this demand would not be entertained since its EU bid had little to do with Sweden’s entry into NATO.
- Having extracted these concessions, Erdogan announced that the matter of Sweden’s accession would be placed in front of his country’s national assembly for ratification. Hungary, another holdout country, has also indicated to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoletenberg that it will ratify Sweden’s inclusion. However, an exact date has not yet been set.
- Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, welcomed Sweden’s entry into NATO, which is expected to augment the alliance’s already substantial military firepower.
