Mint Explainer: The battle of Barbie versus Chhota Bheem

A recent HT report highlighted that more than 100 toy manufacturers in Delhi-NCR, which were struggling to survive until a couple of years ago, are now on an expansion drive. The new BIS rules have encouraged many toy importers to get into manufacturing themselves. One of Delhi’s biggest toy traders in Sadar Bazar finds it much easier now than just two years ago to be a manufacturer than an importer of toys due to the government’s encouraging policies. Earlier, 95% of toys in his shop were Chinese; now, 100% of them are made here in his factory.