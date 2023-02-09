Mint Explainer: The big picture behind the MNREGA cut
- The scheme needs a course correction with greater emphasis on creating rural assets.
Is the government killing the rural employment guarantee scheme by slashing its budget allocation? Yes, says the opposition, while the government points out the final MNREGA outlay can be revised later based on aggregate rural jobs demand.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×