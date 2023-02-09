Mint Explainer: The big picture behind the MNREGA cut

At the moment, MNREGA follows the 60:40 rule – while 60% of the funds are reserved for wages, another 40% is meant for material to create assets. However, many states, including some of the more developed states in the south, have been spending far more on wages. In some fiscal years, the national average wage component in MNREGA was over 70% and the rest reserved for material.

