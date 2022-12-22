Mint Explainer: The cruising altitude for India's airport expansion4 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 01:30 PM IST
- India aims 220 airport by 2027. That will be sufficient to serve our population.
India is rapidly expanding and overhauling its network of airports, with the focus shifting beyond top metros. The Adani group has just announced a ₹10,700 crore plan to transform the Lucknow Airport, and has similar plans for the Ahmedabad airport as well. In fact, the Modi government says it has almost doubled the number of operational airports to over 140 since it took over, and hopes to raise that figure to about 220 by 2027. For a country of India's size, that would be a fairly extensive, elaborate and spread-out airport network, in many ways on par with developed countries, including the US and China. The challenge would be to make these airports commercially viable soon.