Mint Explainer: The cruising altitude for India's airport expansion

Even as India expands its network of airports, the challenge before it would be essentially two-fold. It needs to deepen the penetration of aviation in its smaller towns and cities – more airports in the smaller cities would help it do just that. Also, India will need more airlines, with greater emphasis on regional services, but it needs to expand incrementally. Fewer, viable airlines would be preferred over a big spurt in number. There are crucial takeaways from the experience in the US, China and Brazil. Almost 70% of US airports offer only regional service, and more than a third of all scheduled departures were on regional airlines.