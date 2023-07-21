Mint Explainer: The curious case of China’s missing foreign minister

Disappearing acts have become a recurring theme in Chinese politics. From tennis star Peng Shuai to billionaire banker Bao Fan, many prominent individuals in China have vanished from the public eye, mostly after falling afoul of the Communist Party. Now, Qing Gang, the country’s foreign minister, has joined the list. Ever since the top diplomat’s last public appearance on June 25, social media has been abuzz with rumours about his whereabouts. Mint examines the controversy.