Mint Explainer: The curious case of China’s missing foreign minister

Disappearing acts have become a recurring theme in Chinese politics. From tennis star Peng Shuai to billionaire banker Bao Fan, many prominent individuals in China have vanished from the public eye, mostly after falling afoul of the Communist Party. Now, Qing Gang, the country’s foreign minister, has joined the list. Ever since the top diplomat’s last public appearance on June 25, social media has been abuzz with rumours about his whereabouts. Mint examines the controversy.
Disappearing acts have become a recurring theme in Chinese politics. From tennis star Peng Shuai to billionaire banker Bao Fan, many prominent individuals in China have vanished from the public eye, mostly after falling afoul of the Communist Party. Now, Qing Gang, the country’s foreign minister, has joined the list. Ever since the top diplomat’s last public appearance on June 25, social media has been abuzz with rumours about his whereabouts. Mint examines the controversy.
- Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister, was last seen in public on June 25. Since then, he has been missing from several key diplomatic gatherings. He was replaced by his boss, Wang Yi, at a meeting with ASEAN foreign ministers in Indonesia this month. He also didn’t attend other high-profile diplomatic events, such as President Xi Jinping’s meeting with the president of the Philippines.
- The Chinese government’s line is that Qin is unwell but few believe this. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry also deflected questions about Qin’s disappearance, providing most grist for the social-media rumour mills.
- Some commentators suspect that Qin’s disappearance, like those of many prominent Chinese politicians, is a form of disciplinary action against the foreign minister. Prominent Chinese officials and politicians have been known to disappear, only to be brought back into the spotlight for criminal investigations.
- There’s little clarity on why Qin has disappeared. Some speculate that an affair with a prominent television presenter may have been the cause. However, the opaque inner workings of Chinese politics preclude a definite answer.
- To many, Qin’s disappearance is a surprise as he is known to have a close relationship with Xi Jinping. Experts speculate that his ties to Xi propelled his career forward and led to his appointment as China’s ambassador to the United States. Qin was also promoted to foreign minister in December, ahead of a number of more senior diplomats.
- Some have thus read recent developments as a setback for President Xi Jinping, who handpicked Qin and steered his rise to the top of Chinese officialdom. Should Qin be disciplined, it will reflect poorly on the Chinese president’s judgement.
- The saga also says much about the state of Chinese politics today. Elite Chinese worry constantly about falling afoul of the country’s powerful ruling party. Qin’s disappearance, and the lack of any good explanations, heightens uncertainty and fear as the rules of the game become increasingly unclear. No one is untouchable, even those closest to the regime.
- Foreign diplomats are also worried by this saga. Observers of China have found it ever more difficult to make sense of the country, thanks to the government’s clampdown on free expression and independent media. Officials, too, are reluctant to speak frankly with their foreign interlocutors. This means that foreign diplomats struggle to read China’s decision-making. Qin’s disappearance will only add to this problem, which increases the possibility of misunderstandings and diplomatic conflict.
- Chinese diplomacy may also suffer in Qin’s absence. The country is in the middle of sensitive talks with the US as the two countries look to contain tensions. Qin, who has served in America and is widely acknowledged as a skilled diplomat, played a key role in those talks.
- Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister, was last seen in public on June 25. Since then, he has been missing from several key diplomatic gatherings. He was replaced by his boss, Wang Yi, at a meeting with ASEAN foreign ministers in Indonesia this month. He also didn’t attend other high-profile diplomatic events, such as President Xi Jinping’s meeting with the president of the Philippines.
- The Chinese government’s line is that Qin is unwell but few believe this. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry also deflected questions about Qin’s disappearance, providing most grist for the social-media rumour mills.
- Some commentators suspect that Qin’s disappearance, like those of many prominent Chinese politicians, is a form of disciplinary action against the foreign minister. Prominent Chinese officials and politicians have been known to disappear, only to be brought back into the spotlight for criminal investigations.
- There’s little clarity on why Qin has disappeared. Some speculate that an affair with a prominent television presenter may have been the cause. However, the opaque inner workings of Chinese politics preclude a definite answer.
- To many, Qin’s disappearance is a surprise as he is known to have a close relationship with Xi Jinping. Experts speculate that his ties to Xi propelled his career forward and led to his appointment as China’s ambassador to the United States. Qin was also promoted to foreign minister in December, ahead of a number of more senior diplomats.
- Some have thus read recent developments as a setback for President Xi Jinping, who handpicked Qin and steered his rise to the top of Chinese officialdom. Should Qin be disciplined, it will reflect poorly on the Chinese president’s judgement.
- The saga also says much about the state of Chinese politics today. Elite Chinese worry constantly about falling afoul of the country’s powerful ruling party. Qin’s disappearance, and the lack of any good explanations, heightens uncertainty and fear as the rules of the game become increasingly unclear. No one is untouchable, even those closest to the regime.
- Foreign diplomats are also worried by this saga. Observers of China have found it ever more difficult to make sense of the country, thanks to the government’s clampdown on free expression and independent media. Officials, too, are reluctant to speak frankly with their foreign interlocutors. This means that foreign diplomats struggle to read China’s decision-making. Qin’s disappearance will only add to this problem, which increases the possibility of misunderstandings and diplomatic conflict.
- Chinese diplomacy may also suffer in Qin’s absence. The country is in the middle of sensitive talks with the US as the two countries look to contain tensions. Qin, who has served in America and is widely acknowledged as a skilled diplomat, played a key role in those talks.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.