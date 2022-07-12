Mint Explainer: The deep links between RBI balance sheet and the economy

A central bank's balance sheet is not merely a statement of accounts; it is central to the money supply process. At the cost of over-simplification, a simple relation links broad money (M3), i.e. currency with the public, demand and time deposits with banks, and other deposits with the RBI, to reserve money (RM), viz., M3 = m * RM, where m is the money multiplier. The components of reserve money are mainly currency with the public, cash reserves with banks and balances of banks held with the central bank. The sources of reserve money are net domestic assets (NDA) (comprising central bank's credit to government, commercial sector and banks) and net foreign exchange assets (NFA). When RBI acquires any of these assets, it pumps in money into the system, thus increasing money supply. Changes in the liabilities and assets of the central bank, thus, lead to changes in money supply (M3).