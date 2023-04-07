Mint Explainer: The factors that have forced India to import milk2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:59 AM IST
- While covid and lumpy skin disease are short-term factors, long-term issues such as low productivity and the impact of rising temperatures on cattle must be dealt with, too
A host of factors, such as high cost of feed, inclement weather, a disease outbreak and demand-supply mismatch is pushing India, the world’s largest dairy producer, to consider imports.
