Mint Explainer: The hole PM Truss dug for herself and the way out3 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 01:09 PM IST
- British PM Liz Truss's humiliating reversal of tax cuts has dented her standing within her party and clouded her prospects.
Barely a month after taking office in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Lizz Truss is in trouble. The economy has tanked after a disastrous budget announcement, members of her Conservative Party have voiced dissatisfaction and the government approval ratings have dropped. Truss may be headed for the shortest premiership in post-war British history. Mint breaks down Britain’s political crisis: