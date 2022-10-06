Mint Explainer: The hole PM Truss dug for herself and the way out

Truss took office after defeating Rishi Sunak in a long and bitter battle for leadership of the Conservative Party. Commentators remarked that Truss’s margin of victory, while considerable, was lower than enjoyed by previous incoming leaders. The crisis began when Kwasi Kwarteng, the finance minister and a close ally of Truss, unveiled his long-awaited mini-budget. It promised major tax cuts while also proposing to spend billions in supporting households who have seen energy bills shoot up due to the war in Ukraine. The plan was almost universally panned by experts for being economically unfeasible and a market crisis began to unfold. Investors dumped British government bonds, the pound collapsed and the Bank of England had to step in to stabilise the situation. Truss had to issue a humiliating reversal of government policy.